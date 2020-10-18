After the terrorist attack on a teacher near Paris, the police arrested another person. A total of eleven people are now in custody. Protests are expected across France on Sunday.

“The perpetrator was in front of the school and asked the students to show him the future victim,” reports the public prosecutor responsible for anti-terrorism investigations, Jean-François Ricard. The 18-year-old Abdullah A. is of Russian and Chechen origin.

NAfter the murder of a teacher near Paris, which was classified as terrorism, another person was taken into police custody. It was a friend of the assassin, confirmed the anti-terror prosecutor of the news agency dpa. This meant that a total of eleven people were in police custody. The perpetrator was shot dead by the police.

Those arrested include people close to the perpetrator as well as people who raised the mood against the teacher. He had dealt with the topic of freedom of expression in class and showed caricatures of the prophet Mohammed. The occasion was the republication of these cartoons in the satirical magazine “Charlie Hebdo”. Islamic tradition forbids depicting the prophet. That’s why the father of a schoolgirl had mobilized against the teacher on the net.

After the brutal murder of the teacher in a Paris suburb, the attacker published a photo of the dead man on social networks and wrote that the 47-year-old had belittled the prophet Mohammed. So far, the public prosecutor has not established a direct connection between the father and the attacker. He lived in the city of Évreux, around 90 kilometers from the crime scene.

People mourn at the school in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, 30 kilometers northwest of Paris, where the murdered teacher taught Source: AFP / BERTRAND GUAY

Numerous solidarity demonstrations across the country were expected this Sunday. On the Place de la République in Paris, the satirical magazine “Charlie Hebdo” called for a demo in the afternoon. It is a symbolic place – after the terror series in January 2015, which also included the attack on “Charlie Hebdo”, thousands of victims were commemorated there. Since then, the square has become a central place of sympathy after terrorist attacks.