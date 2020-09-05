The luxury boutique Nina Ricci and the Christofle jewelry store, in the Champs-Elysées sector, had been vandalized for damage amounting to more than 200,000 euros.

Four people, including two minors, suspected of having participated in the looting of luxury boutiques in Paris on the evening of PSG's defeat in the Champions League final on August 23, were arrested this week, franceinfo learned from a close source, Friday, September 4. The luxury boutique Nina Ricci and the Christofle jewelry store, in the Champs-Elysées sector, had been vandalized for damage amounting to more than 200,000 euros.

For the looting of the Nina Ricci store, three young people aged 14, 17 and 27 were arrested. Two bottles of perfume and a broken window were found at the youngest’s home. The 17-year-old was confused by his fingerprints. Regarding the looting of the Christofle jewelry store, a 22-year-old surrendered himself to the police. He also brought back two of the rings he had stolen. The investigation was entrusted to the first judicial police district.

