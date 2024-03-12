Dhe looks I receive are a mixture of horror and compassion. No! Really? I'll try to explain how it got to this point. Well, it just never happened. The right one wasn't there yet. And anyway, I could have done it a long time ago if I had only wanted to!

Now it's out: I'm 31 years old – and I've never been to Paris. What was supposed to be a casual remark turns into an embarrassing outing. How lonely must a person be who has never seen the city of love? How empty a life without memories of this place? I was never more aware of the extent of my gap in education, experience, and indeed my life than at that moment.