Paris focuses on reuse. Better to readapt, repair, fix, in short, not throw away, than to buy everything new again. To save money, but above all to think about the environment. Redo a heel? Six or seven euros. Replacing or repairing a jacket lining? From a minimum of 10 to a maximum of 25 euros. These are the rates of the new “repair bonus” that the French will enjoy from October who, instead of throwing away ruined clothes or worn-out shoes, will be convinced to take them to special craftsmen authorized by the State to have them repaired. To resole and to mend, now almost disused verbs in families, will become topical again even in the center of metropolises like Paris if the strategy launched by the undersecretary for Ecology, Bérangère Couillard, works: «From October – he explained – consumers will be able to be helped if they decide to have their clothes and shoes repaired.’

The repair bonus will have a fund of 154 million euros for the period 2023-2028, the reimbursement rates are still to be compiled in detail but will fluctuate between 6 and 25 euros. “Discounts” will be applied directly to the receipt of the repair carried out by artisans who have applied for the special stamp to the state body Refashion, with ecological purposes. The objectives of this initiative, which comes at a time of crisis for the French and a cost of living worsened by inflation, are above all ecological. So much so that the provision is part of the “anti-waste and circular economy” law, which in the past has, for example, launched the appliance bonus with the same principle: repair instead of throwing away. But – explained the undersecretary – there are also objectives that have to do with job creation and ecology. In fact, in this way “the companies that offer these services will also be helped, with the hope, in the future, of recreating jobs”.

In France, 3.3 billion clothes, shoes and underwear were put on the market in 2022, with the French “throwing away 700,000 tons of clothes every year, two thirds of which end up in landfills”. But the bonus is also part of a wider reform of industry in an ecological direction, and in particular of the textile chain, one of the most polluting production sectors on the planet. Among the objectives: to force the various brands to guarantee greater traceability of products, financially support organizations specialized in the reuse and second life of clothes and relaunch the recycling sector.