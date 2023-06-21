In Paris, a huge fire broke out inside a building which then collapsed, in the fifth arrondissement, in the center, not far from the Latin quarter. At the moment the toll of those involved according to the French police is seven seriously injured and at least nine slightly injured. The flames would have been caused by an explosion probably due to a gas leak. A thick cloud of black smoke is visible from all over the city.

A powerful explosion in Paris in the fifth arrondissement near the Louvre pic.twitter.com/wjcbkgtm1z — Wbfe3🍊🚜 (@ravel80262268) June 21, 2023

The facade of the burning building has collapsed and there are allegedly several people trapped inside by the rubble. Mayor Anne Hidalgo also arrived at the scene. The prefecture of Paris, stating that “at the moment no cause of the explosion is ascertained”, has provided a new updated balance: there are 16 injured, of which 7 are in very serious conditions. Several witnesses reported a strong smell of gas before the explosion, while others said that work had been carried out on the street gas network in recent days.