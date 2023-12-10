The controversy over speed limits returns to Paris. This time the Péripherique is in the sights, i.e. the ring road that runs around the capital and on which the socialist mayor Anne Hidalgo had already reduced the limits from 90 to 70 per hour. Now the next step from 70 to 50, an unacceptable reduction, according to Transport Minister Clèment Beaune, who has already announced that he will not validate the Municipality’s decision.

“I think it is not a good idea and we will not validate it,” Beaune told France Info. If the Périphérique, where 1.2 million cars circulate every day, is managed by the City of Paris, a change in the limits of speed obviously requires state approval”. Rejoinder from Deputy Mayor Emmanuel Grégoire: “We will lower the speed limit even if the government does not give its approval.”

However, Minister Beaune said he was open to the idea of ​​a lane reserved for sharing vehicles, shared by two or more passengers: “It’s a good idea, but if at the same time you limit the speed to 50 km/h I think you want to drive people crazy. people”.

The response from the Municipality is harsh: “Over 500,000 people live in the surroundings of the Périphérique – said Grégoire – and suffer from pollution every day. The speed reduction would allow you to benefit from more breathable air and be able to sleep more peacefully by reducing noise pollution. Once again, the government chooses low-level controversy and gives in to the sirens of the car lobbies.”