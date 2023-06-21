The explosion that rocked rue Saint-Jacques in the fifth arrondissement occurred at the American Academy in Paris, whose facade collapsed. It is a private design and fashion school, founded by Richard Roy in 1965, and which also overlooks Place Alphonse Laveran, next to the Val-de-Grace military institute. The Academy is also close to the Schola Cantarum, a private institute of music, theater and dance which welcomes more than 1,200 students, while opposite is the headquarters of the National Union of Private Education.



02:10