Paris Explosion | A Finnish tourist heard the explosion in Paris: The locals were not terribly startled by the loud noise

At least 29 people were injured in Wednesday’s explosion.

in Paris was on vacation with his family Marjaana Laakkonen said he was quite close to the explosion site on Wednesday. According to Laakkonen, the situation seemed calm when he left the Luxembourg park.

“The gang was completely at peace, but emergency vehicles kept coming for probably 45 minutes. I would say that the Parisians around were not terribly startled, even though the explosion was really, really loud.”

According to Laakkonen, the explosion happened a little before five o’clock in the afternoon. It was a hot day in Paris, and according to him, there were quite a lot of people in the park.

“Then there was that uncontrollable bang and of course it occurred to me that what could this be. Of course, being in a big city, I thought it could be a gas explosion. On the other hand, when we are in Paris, I wonder if it could be something else.”

The situation according to Laakkonen, the calm indicated that people know how to wait before they start speculating unnecessarily.

According to the police, at least 29 people were injured in the incident, four of whom are said to be in serious condition.

Laakkonen says that at first he thought it was thunder. However, the intensity of the explosion made him suspect that it was not a thunderstorm after all.

“For a long time, there was uncertainty in that nothing was visible on Twitter either. After all, it was a bit infuriating that way, when you could only hear sirens and see smoke after hearing a loud bang. It took a long time before live pictures from the place started coming through Tiktok and Twitter.”