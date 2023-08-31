No more rented electric scooters from tomorrow on the streets of Paris. Indeed, starting from 1 September, the French capital will become the first European capital to ban its rental. A way to ”calm down” Paris, said mayor Anne Hidalgo. And to think that exactly five years ago, in 2018, the French capital was the first to open up to the use of electric scooters, which have now become 15,000 available to those who wish to rent them. The ban does not affect private electric scooters, whose owners will be able to continue to use them safely.