The Eiffel Tower has been reopened to the public after a bomb scare. The symbolic monument of Paris had been evacuated as a precaution around 12.30. All visitors are out by 1.30pm.

The three floors of the Tower, including the restaurant, and the surrounding square were evacuated. At 15.30, after a check by the engineers, the alarm was lifted and subsequently “the iron lady” was reopened to the public.