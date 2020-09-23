The Paris Eiffel Tower has been evacuated. The reason is a bomb threat. The police confirmed an ongoing operation.

Paris – The Paris Eiffel Tower has been evacuated due to a bomb threat. The incident occurred around Wednesday noon, as did the operator of the famous Parisian attraction German Press Agency (dpa) said.

The police confirmed an ongoing police operation because of the threat. The area around the more than 300 meter high landmark in the center of the French capital has been closed to traffic as a precautionary measure, according to the media.

The local TV station BFM Paris according to the police have one anonymous call obtained, alleging that a bomb had been placed. However, there are some tweets on Twitter that provide information. One user posted a video showing the barriers around the Eiffel Tower and wrote: “The area around the Eiffel Tower is cordoned off by the police. There is a bomb threat. “

Les abords de la Tour Eiffel sont bouclés par la police. Il ya une alert à la bomb. The circulation est déviée Quai Branly. – @BFMParis pic.twitter.com/WZnWytKk0f – Barthelemy Bolo (@ B2Bolo) September 23, 2020

Due to the Corona crisis, the Eiffel Tower was closed for more than three months. It was reopened to visitors in June.

