The Gallic Defense Minister speaks of an “intentional, unprofessional and aggressive action that is not acceptable”

With the tension between the United States and Ukraine triggered after the conflict between its presidents in the Oval Office last Friday and Moscow pending each movement, France has denounced this Tuesday The “dangerous behavior” of a Russian hunt Towards a Gallic drone.

«On Sunday, a Su-35 Russian combat plane behaved dangerously towards an unmanned reaper French plane that made a surveillance mission in international airspace On the Eastern Mediterranean, ”he said in his X profile, formerly Twitter, French defense minister Sébastian Lecornu.

The French Armed Forces Minister has detailed that the hunt made three successive passes at a short distance that “could have caused The loss of drone control»:« They account for a will to restrict free air circulation in common areas ».

«An action Intentional, uncomfortable and aggressive That it is not acceptable, ”he has described, before ensuring that his country will continue to act to defend the freedom of navigation in international air and maritime spaces.









General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper, originally known as Predator B, is An unmanned aerial vehicle developed by the American company General Atomics Aeronautical Systems and used by the United States Air Forces, Spain, Italy and France.