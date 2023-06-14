The French Foreign Ministry denounced today a “digital campaign of information manipulation against France“in which “Russian actors were implicated and in which Russian state or state-affiliated entities participated in amplifying false information.”

The campaign consisted above all “in the creation of bogus web pages that impersonate national media and government websites, as well as in the creation of false accounts in social networksFrench Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said in a statement.

To detect these activities, the Viginum state surveillance service was used, in charge of controlling possible digital interference in France.

“Investigations carried out by Viginum revealed numerous elements that revealed the involvement of Russian or Russian-speaking persons and several Russian companies in the production and realization of the campaign,” the statement said.

Declaration of @MinColonna – Detection by France of a campaign for the manipulation of information (13 June 2023) Le ministère de l’Europe et des Affaires étrangères has notably déjoué une tentative d’usurpation d’identité sur son site internet.➡️ https://t.co/eD5yJ0Nww1 pic.twitter.com/SqGVaLbjej —France Diplomatie🇫🇷🇪🇺 (@francediplo) June 13, 2023

Additionally, French investigations found that several “state entities or affiliated with the Russian state” had been involved in disseminating “of certain content produced within the framework” of that campaign, including Russian embassies and cultural centers.

For Paris, this is “one more illustration of the hybrid strategy that Russia is applying to undermine the conditions for a peaceful democratic debate” and, consequently, “democratic institutions”.

The Government of Emmanuel Macron condemned the events, “unworthy of a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council”, and assured that “no attempt at manipulation” will divert support from France to Ukraine.

