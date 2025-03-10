Perhaps the footballer Ousmane Dembélé describes nothing better than that despite his own exceptional quality, he has always worked on other famous players in his teams. The attacker of Paris Saint-Germain once looked like a noble helper for the striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in his breakthrough at Borussia Dortmund. Afterwards, the Frenchman assisted the world footballer Lionel Messi at FC Barcelona for several years, before he ran his compatriot Kylian Mbappé for 50 million euros after moving to PSG for 50 million euros in the summer of 2023. Dembélé’s style of play looked as if his first look was always going to the colleagues mentioned, he enjoyed their goals as well as his own.

But after Mbappé’s farewell to Real Madrid before this season, Dembélé is now the sole attack leader in a top club for the first time in his career. His PSG coach Luis Enrique tailored the team to the team entirely. As the new center forward of the team, Dembélé suddenly owns all the freedom on the offensive, after he was previously used as a wing player on the left or right side. The idea has proven itself: since January Dembélé has scored 18 goals in all competitions, as many as no other in Europe’s elite football. He has already scored more goals than in all the years before in his career.

The confidence of the Parisians is based on Dembélé’s form, in the round of 16 second legs at FC Liverpool on Tuesday (9 p.m., DAZN) despite a 0-1 deficit from the first duel. During the unfortunate bankruptcy a week ago, Dembélé played the Liverpool defense with his solos dizzy, and possibly also themselves and the teammates a little: Because Dembélé and Co. awarded a series of first -class chances. The 27-year-old was almost continuously involved in the creation because his dribbling could practically not to be defended. With both feet, he leads the ball as automatically as normal people go straight. In addition, there are explosiveness and suppleness. Against Liverpool, he kept falling back on the field and falling on the sides, so that he withdrawn from his opponents directly. The challenge in the duels with Dembélé is as follows: If you are tight on it, it runs away in your back, and if you let it be granted, he can hardly be separated from the ball.

Dembélé is a “play station footballer”, praises his trainer Enrique. And his former Barça coach Xavi once said about him that he could be the best player in the world.

His talent had been apparent right from the start, but in the early days of his career he was repeatedly injured. The reasons were in his special body constitution: it is one of those special quick -wing players whose muscle fibers have to be constantly weighted and stimulated in training so that they are prepared for the competition. With experience, Dembélé improved his training efficiency, he committed specialists in nutrition and injury prevention. In any case, he does not drink alcohol and is rarely present at parties. When he married in 2021 and soon became a father, quite a few were surprised that he had a friend at all.

In Germany, he is still liable for the way of his farewell from Dortmund

The hype about Ousmane Dembélé, who once won the 2018 World Cup with France, is not noticeable. It is still one of the most team -related stars of the scene. In Germany, he still is adhering to the fact that he had also promoted his farewell to Borussia Dortmund through a deliberate absence of a training session. But insiders of this story argue today that Dembélé’s behavior only allows conclusions to be drawn: to its enormous will. At BVB, this was particularly evident in the then DFB Cup quarter-finals in 2017 when Dembélé turned the game with a furious performance at Bayern. In the end, BVB won the trophy.

He is again trusted that he almost single -handedly shoots PSG alone to catch up on the Anfield Road. He would then do it like his successful companions Aubameyang, Messi and Mbappé.