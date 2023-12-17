Paris (agencies)

Paris condemned the Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip, which led to the death of an employee of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and called for “shedding light” on this issue “as quickly as possible.” The French Foreign Ministry announced in a statement: “It is with great sadness that the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs was informed of the death of one of its employees as a result of his wounds as a result of an Israeli bombing on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.”

The ministry said in the statement: “We call on the Israeli authorities to shed light on the circumstances of this bombing as soon as possible.” The employee, who has been working for France since 2002, and whose identity and nationality were not revealed, took refuge in the home of one of his colleagues at the French Consulate General with two other colleagues and their family members.

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen wrote on the “X” platform yesterday: “We regret the killing of an employee from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Gaza, and we stand by his family and colleagues… The French Foreign Ministry has lost a loyal employee.”

Antoine Leumman, deputy of the “Proud France” party for the Essonne region, wrote on the “X” platform: “Full solidarity with the employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in their painful affliction.”

The house in which the employee took refuge was subjected to an Israeli bombing last Wednesday evening, resulting in ten deaths. A portion of his family was able to leave Gaza for France, as part of an evacuation operation organized by Paris that included French people in the Gaza Strip and employees of the French Institute and their families.