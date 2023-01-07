The Paris justice dismissed the lawsuit filed by inhabitants of the overseas territories of Martinique and Guadeloupe against the French Government for mass poisoning with this pesticide, authorized in banana plantations until 1993. The civil parties affirm that they will appeal, since the 90% of the adults of these two islands of the Antilles were exposed to the poison.

Almost 20 years after Caribbean islanders sued the French government to hold it criminally accountable for long-term use of chlordecone (a pesticide banned by the banana industry in Martinique and Guadeloupe), a panel of French judges dismissed their case. This implies that there will be no trial, at least for now.

In an order signed on Monday, January 2 and of more than 300 pages, two investigating magistrates of the public health and environment chamber of the Judicial Court of Paris put an end to this judicial information opened in 2008. This decision was not known until this Thursday by a source close to the case, and was confirmed by a judicial source.

The judges in Paris recognized that the use of chlordecone between 1972 and 1993 was scandalous and classified it as an “environmental attack whose human, economic and social consequences affect and will affect the daily life of the inhabitants” of the two islands for many years. Caribbean French.

But they maintained that it could not be established that the pesticide was the one that caused the damage to health. One of the Court’s main arguments for not making a trial in this case is that the “state of technical or scientific knowledge” at the beginning of the 1990s “did not allow” establishing “the true causal link required by criminal law.” In other words, they argue that the risks of the insecticide were not scientifically established during the years in which it was used in the French Antilles and that, in the absence of knowledge, it cannot be judged now.

The judges in Paris also affirmed that it was very difficult to determine who was responsible for the acts “committed 10, 15 or 30 years before the filing of the complaints”; since the first lawsuit was filed in 2006.

But the sentence was rejected by the defense of the islanders. “How dare they write such a historical and scientific falsehood?” Christophe Lèguevaques, a lawyer involved in the case, said Thursday.

In 2006, several associations from Martinique and Guadeloupe filed a complaint for poisoning, for endangering the lives of other people and administering a harmful substance. But on November 25, 2022, the Paris prosecutor’s office requested the withdrawal of the case, considering that the facts had prescribed, particularly with regard to the poisoning. He also pointed out that the possible crimes were not covered by the law. And this week, finally, the French justice ruled in favor of not taking the case to trial.

FILE – Lawyer Harry Durimel, right, stands with an activist holding a sign reading “No to Chlordecone poison” in French, as they protest during the arrival of French government Health Minister Roselyne Bachelot in Raizet Abymes, Guadeloupe, November 18, 2007. © AP Photo/Dominique Chomereau-Lamotte

This despite the fact that a study by the same French governmentpublished in 2017, found that more than 90% of the people who were part of the epidemiological analyzes and who live in Guadeloupe and Martinique found chlordecone.

What is chlordecone and what are its consequences?

Chlordecone, also known as kepone, was patented in the 1950s by scientists working for Allied Chemical, a New Jersey-based American company now called Allied Corporation. Since then, millions of kilos of the pesticide have been produced, almost all of it exported for use outside the United States.

The US government banned chlordecone in 1976, a year after the Virginia state department of health permanently closed a Life Science Products chemical plant in the city of Hopewell because company workers developed slurred speech and other pesticide-associated neurological damage.

However, chlordecone was legally marketed in France from 1981 until the government banned it in 1990, and its use continued for a further three years in Guadeloupe and Martinique to kill plantain weevils. This was allowed through a waiver granted by the French government. Decades later, it continues to pollute the islands’ soil and water.







Among a host of ailments, chlordecone is associated with an increased risk of prostate cancer, and these islanders suffer from prostate cancer at one of the highest rates in the world, according to a French investigation published in the Journal of Epidemiology and Global Health in 2022.

The study states that there is an incidence rate of 173 new cases of prostate cancer per 100,000 people per year in Guadeloupe and 164.5 cases in Martinique. Both well above the average of 88 cases that occur in metropolitan France.

Even, since 2021, the French Agency for Food, Environmental and Occupational Safety and Health (Anses, for its acronym in French) recognized prostate cancer as an occupational disease in agricultural workers in the French West Indies. And he accepted that there was a “probable link between pesticide exposure and the development of prostate cancer.”

Other French research links chlordecone exposure to premature births.

“A denial of justice”

The decision was feared by elected officials and the inhabitants of Martinique and Guadeloupe, who have regularly denounced a risk of “denial of justice.” Several civil parties then announced that they will appeal the sentence and the dismissal of the investigating judges.

“The lawyers intend to continue the procedure, that is, to challenge this decision. They are going to appeal, if the appeal is not in our favour, to challenge before the Court of Cassation and go if necessary to the European authorities,” said Philippe Pierre-Charles, a member of the Lyannaj pou Depolyé Matinik collective.

A woman wears a T-shirt with the slogan “Everyone against Chlordecone” in La Boucan in Sainte-Rose, on the island of Guadeloupe, on November 29, 2021. © AFP – Christophe Archambault

“It is unthinkable that those responsible die without accountability,” said lawyer Christophe Lèguevaques, adding that he would urge his clients to appeal the sentence.

Other plaintiffs in the 2006 case include the Paris-based environmental group Générations Futures, which is also scheduled to appeal. “This decision, while extremely disappointing, is not a surprise,” the group said in a statement on Friday, vowing to continue representing those affected until “the truth comes out and justice is finally served.”

Since the announcement of these requisitions, demonstrations and rallies have resumed in Martinique, following the thousands of people who demonstrated in Fort-de-France in February 2021.

With AP, AFP and local media