The international community responded on Tuesday to the request for help from the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelenski, so that his country can pass the harsh winter and better resist Russian aggression, offering concrete help. The conference ‘Solidarity with the Ukrainian people’, organized jointly in Paris by France and the invaded country, managed to raise 1,050 million euros “in donations and contributions in kind”, announced the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Catherine Colonna, at a press conference .

French President Emmanuel Macron organized this international conference in Paris “to help the resistance of the Ukrainian people during this winter” in the face of the Russian offensive. After conceding several military defeats in recent weeks, Moscow’s goal is to “plunge the Ukrainian people into despair and darkness,” the French president explained in a speech at the start of the conference.

In the face of “energy terror” from Russia, which frequently bombards and destroys power plants, “generators have become as important as armored vehicles,” Zelenski explained. The Ukrainian president, who spoke at the conference by videoconference, estimated his country’s urgent aid needs in energy matters at 800 million euros. Zelensky specified in his speech that his people need, for example, “transformers, equipment for the restoration of high-voltage networks and gas turbines”, as well as the import of electricity from the European Union to Ukraine.

The Paris conference, in which 46 countries and 24 international organizations participated, is, according to Macron, “tangible proof that Ukraine is not alone”, ten months after the start of the Russian aggression launched unilaterally on February 24. In addition to the partners of the European Union, representatives from Cambodia, the United States, Canada, India, Turkey and Qatar, among other territories, participated in the conference.

During the meeting, Macron paid tribute to the Army and the Ukrainian people as a whole, who, despite the “horror of the crimes committed by the Russian occupier, in cities like Mariupol, Bucha, Irpin, Izium and many others, continue to fight with an admirable determination for his country and for his freedom. The French president criticized Moscow’s “cynical strategy” that tries to destroy civilian infrastructure to “bring Ukraine to its knees” and “sow terror among the civilian population.” Macron described these attacks as “war crimes” and promised that they would not go unpunished.

The French head of state considered that Ukraine, “victim of this aggression”, is the one that must “decide the conditions of a just and lasting peace”. Macron opined that the ten-point peace plan presented by Zelensky to the G7 constitutes “an excellent foundation on which we must build together.” But, he considered that, “immediately, the urgency is to support the people’s ability to resist.”

The conference gave the green light to the so-called ‘Paris mechanism’, an emergency aid coordination initiative that will make it possible to better identify Ukrainian needs to spend the winter and to know in real time which country offers which aid. Sources from the Élysée Palace explained that this tool is “complementary” to the G7 coordination mechanism announced by Berlin for the country’s reconstruction efforts.

Of the 1,050 million euros raised at the Paris conference, 415 million euros will go to the energy sector, 25 million euros for water, 38 million for food, 17 million euros for health, 22 million euros for transport and 493 million euros will be distributed according to needs, specified the Foreign Minister.

Macron announced that France will provide 76.5 million euros of additional aid to Ukraine “in the field of electricity and energy”, in addition to the 200 million euros that Paris had already pledged to give, of which that the last 48.5 million euros are currently being delivered. This money will be used, for example, for the purchase of electric generators. The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced that the European Union will finance the purchase of up to 30 million LED bulbs for Ukraine, which will allow this country to “save 1GW, the annual production of a nuclear power plant.” “In times of darkness, we stand with our Ukrainian friends,” she wrote on Twitter.