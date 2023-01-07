As every year, between January 7 and 9, the city of Paris pays tribute to the victims of the attack on the office of the newspaper ‘Charlie Hebdo’ and of the other two jihadist attacks that took place in January 2015. In addition to Having denounced a computer attack on its website this week, the newspaper is at the center of a diplomatic crisis with Iran after the publication of caricatures of the religious leader Ali Khamenei on Wednesday.

The Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, the Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, the President of the National Assembly, Yaël Braun-Pivet, and the Minister of Culture, Rima Abdul Malak, met this Saturday, January 7, in front of the former headquarters of ‘Charlie Hebdo’, 8 years after the deadly attacks suffered by the newsroom.

Accompanied by some relatives of the victims and Parisians, the political representatives laid wreaths and marked a minute of silence. “These ceremonies in memory of the victims of the attacks from January 7 to 9, 2015 are placed under the sign of sobriety, dignity and seclusion,” explains the Paris mayor’s office on its website.

Another tribute was also held a few meters from the newspaper’s headquarters, on Richard Lenoir boulevard in memory of police lieutenant Ahmed Merabet, who tried to stop the jihadists who were leaving the newsroom.

On Sunday, there will be a tribute to Clarissa Jean-Philippe, murdered on January 8, 2015 in the city of Montrouge.

Finally, a fourth ceremony will take place in memory of the victims of the Hyper Cacher, on avenue de la Porte de Vincennes, in the 20th arrondissement of Paris. There, 4 people were killed on January 9 in an anti-Semitic attack.

17 dead and an entire country shocked

On January 7, 2015, the brothers Cherif and Saïd Kouachi, who claimed to be part of Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (Aqpa), murdered eight members of the Charlie Hebdo newsroom, as well as a visitor, two policemen and a technician. There were also 11 injuries, four of them seriously.

The following day, Amédy Coulibaly, who claimed to be part of the Islamic State, shot dead a police officer in Montrouge before killing, on January 9, an employee and three customers at the Hyper Cacher, a kosher store frequented by the Jewish community. at the Vincennes gate.

A police officer stands guard near a drawing depicting eleven of the victims before a ceremony marking the eighth anniversary of the jihadist attack on satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo that killed 12 people in Paris, on January 7, 2023. . © Geoffroy Van der Hasselt, AFP

These attacks, the first in a series of several attacks in the following months and years, particularly shocked the country as they attacked various symbols of democracy and French culture.

The exceptional trial for these attacks opened on September 2, 2020 in Paris and closed definitively in October 2022. The Special Court of First Instance in Paris sentenced fourteen people convicted of helping the perpetrators of the attacks.

Attack on freedom of expression

The attack on the newspaper’s newsroom was also an attack on press freedom. He particularly took aim at this satirical newspaper, known for its caricatures of Jesus or Muhammad and highly critical of religion. Charb (Stéphane Charbonnier), editorial director of the weekly since 2009, along with some of the most famous cartoonists in France, such as Cabu or Wolinski, passed away on this day.

“I want to salute the courage of these fighters for freedom, of all the women and men who uphold the values ​​of freedom of expression in the daily exercise of their profession, one of the most beautiful that exists. I want to pay tribute to their commitment to democracy,” said Fleur Pellerin, former Minister of Culture and Communication, at the time.

French guards during a ceremony in Republic Square to pay tribute to the victims of the shooting at the French satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo in January 2016. © Yohan Valat/Reuters

This Saturday, Philippe Val, former director of Charlie Hebdo explained on the French radio Europe 1 what the newspaper represents.

“The newspaper has retained this wonder of being at the forefront of free speech and going where it hurts, to test the limits of our ability to accept free speech,” he said, adding, “Like it or not, it has this really essential utility in the landscape of the French press”.

Diplomatic crisis with Iranian power

On Wednesday, the satirical newspaper published a special issue for the 8-year anniversary of the attacks. Its cover mocked Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, signaling his support for the Iranian community that has been protesting against power since the death of young Mahsa Amini on September 16.

On December 8, 2022, Charlie Hebdo launched an international contest titled “Out with Mullahs” and invited to draw the “most funniest and most disgusting” caricature of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. “Cartoonists and cartoonists should support the Iranian fight for freedom by ridiculing this outdated religious leader and sending him to the dustbin of history,” said Charlie Hebdo.

The 2015 attack on the Charlie Hebdo newsroom sparked an international outpouring of support. AFP

The Iranian authorities summoned the French ambassador in Tehran on Wednesday to express their dissatisfaction with the cartoon contest. They blamed the French government and threatened to review its cultural ties with Paris, starting with the closure of the French Research Institute.

The satirical publication claimed to have received more than 300 drawings and thousands of threats after the contest was launched. In fact, an investigation was opened this Thursday for an attempted computer attack on its website.

From the French Government, the Foreign Minister, Catherine Colonna, today vindicated the freedom of the press in France where she recalled that there is no crime of blasphemy.

“In France there is freedom of the press, contrary to what happens in Iran,” he said.

With EFE and local media