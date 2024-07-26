Paris.- Carrying backpacks and small children, hundreds of people sleeping rough in Paris were forced onto buses surrounded by armed police yesterday, the latest group of migrants and homeless people to be taken out of the city ahead of the Olympic opening ceremony.

The group, which is mostly made up of African migrants, was taken to the outskirts of the city on buses paid for by the French government. They will be given temporary accommodation, at least until the end of the Games.

While some living on the streets were glad to have a roof over their heads at night, few knew what would happen to them once the world’s attention was turned away from Paris.

“It’s like a game of poker. I don’t know where I’m going, I don’t know how long I’m going to stay,” said Nikki, a 47-year-old homeless Parisian woman who asked that her last name not be used for privacy reasons.

French authorities have been clearing out homeless and migrant camps months ahead of the giant global sporting event, which comes at an important time for President Emmanuel Macron — amid a political crisis. But the Games have also been criticized by Parisians who have seen an increase in the price of public transportation and government spending to clean up the Seine River for swimming instead of investing in a social safety net.

Authorities have also been criticised for moving migrant camps out of the city centre where the Olympics will be held and into the outskirts of Paris and other regions. Activist and migrant groups regard the practice – which has also been used in other Olympic cities such as Rio 2016 – as “social cleansing”.

“They want to clean up the city for tourists during the Olympics,” said Nathan Lequeux, one of the organisers of the activist group Utopia 56. “The treatment of migrants is becoming more and more terrible, people are being thrown off the streets… With the Olympics, the aggressiveness of politics has increased.”

Christophe Noël Du Payrat, chief of staff for the government of the Ile-de-France region surrounding Paris, strongly denied the allegations and said the government had been relocating migrants from the city for years.