The French police clashed this Sunday night (18.Dec.2022) with fans of the national team in the capital Paris. The conflict took place after the defeat of Didier Deschamps’ team to the Argentine national team in the World Cup final. The South Americans won 4-2 on penalties and won their third world championship.

Thousands of fans had gathered on the Champs-Élysées, one of the most famous streets in Paris, to watch the game. On social media, netizens say that the confrontation was motivated by the way the police tried to disperse the crowd. According to reports, the agents used tear gas and physically attacked the fans, who launched fireworks at the police.

Here are pictures of the clashes:

While the supporters paced the Champs-Elysées calmly, the police began to charge to evacuate the avenue.

The situation began to become tense following the multiple charges.#finale #FIFAWorldCup2022 #ARGFRA #WorldCup2022 #ArgentinaVsFrance #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/Qr7I9B66Zz — Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) December 19, 2022

Multiple police charges with BRAV-M intervention to evacuate the supporters gathered on the Champs-Elysées this evening (@Ab7Media 🇧🇷 #ARGFRA #ArgentinaVsFrance pic.twitter.com/NLTTd9BVBn — Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) December 19, 2022

The French authorities announced on Friday (16.Dec.2022) that 14,000 police and guards had already been called up across France for the Cup final.

The number is higher than that organized for the match in which the French team beat the Moroccan team. On that occasion, even with 10,000 agents from the public security forces, there were clashes and 266 people were arrested.

There was confusion among fans. According to Le Figarohooded men chased Moroccans in Nice, a city on the southern coast of France, while chanting “out, Arabs” and “we’re at home”🇧🇷