The unusual fine of 90,000 euros that was imposed on the Paris City Council for not respecting gender parity by having appointed “too many women” to positions of responsibility in 2018 has been annulled, the French Minister of Public Administration, Amélie de Montchalin, announced yesterday , to the mayor of the capital, Anne Hidalgo.

The socialist mayor, who flirts with running for the presidential election in 2022, had called the sanction imposed on them for promoting too many women to high positions as “absurd”.

69% of the managerial appointments they made at the Paris city hall in 2018 were held by women. In all, they appointed 11 women and five men to senior positions.

Hidalgo justified his decision to appoint more women than men to these positions to compensate for the existing gap in gender equality and increase the number of women in positions of responsibility. “In Paris, with a majority of female directors, we have been acting for a long time to make up for this delay,” said the mayor, born in San Fernando (Cádiz) and daughter of Spanish immigrants, on Twitter.

The ministry had strictly applied a 2012 legislation, which imposed a minimum rate of 40% in the appointment of positions of responsibility in the public function.

The minister recalled that this “counterproductive” device was abolished in 2019. And announced that, from now on, “all fines from administrations and organizations that do not reach 40% of women leaders will complement the new fund for professional equality in the public function ”.