PARIS. Carla Bruni has been summoned for possible indictment as part of the investigation into the 2020 retraction of middleman Ziad Takieddine, who accused her husband Nicolas Sarkozy of financing his 2007 presidential campaign with Libyan funds.



According to a source cited by AFP, the model and singer risks being charged with crimes related to the falsification of testimonies, criminal association aimed at preparing a fraudulent trial and corruption of judicial personnel.

From the interrogation for which she was summoned on an unspecified date, Bruni could emerge incriminated or at best as an assisted witness.. The judicial investigation opened in May 2021 concerns the alleged attempt to deceive French justice for which the former president was indicted in October. Carla Bruni has already been questioned twice by investigators from the Central Office for the fight against corruption and financial and tax crimesfirst as a witness in June 2023, then as a suspect in early May.

