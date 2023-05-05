The spokesman of the French government, Olivier Véran, tries to put out the fire between Italy and France, assuring that in the words of the Minister of the Interior Gérald Darmanin on the management of migrants by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni “there was no will to ostracize Italy in any way and I want to reassure the Italians who are watching us”: Véran spoke to the microphones of CNews, adding that he did not want to make it “a political polemic”.

Meloni and Macron, never friends. Frozen visit to Paris: “I’m not leaving without excuses” Lombard Hilary 04 May 2023



«At the Quai d’Orsay, where yesterday evening they were preparing to receive Antonio Tajani, anger is repressed. But in the entourage of the foreign ministers, Catherine Colonna, and her deputy in charge of Europe, Laurence Boone, the onomatopoeic verses that are not exactly laughable have surfaced from many mouths. And not against the cancellation of Rome (of Tajani’s visit, ed)», reads an article on the online site of the French newspaper Libération. Beyond the attempt to overcome the problem with yesterday’s diplomatic communiqué from the Quai d’Orsay, Libération claims that “behind the scenes” the Foreign Ministry “are furious at the bad manners used by Gérald Darmanin with diplomats”.

«In the interior minister’s entourage – writes Libération – any tension with the Quai d’Orsay and any desire to break off relations with Rome are denied, six months after the first crisis with the Meloni government relating to Rome’s refusal to disembark the Ocean Viking of Sos Méditerranée in Sicily with 234 refugees on board. Paris had been forced to open the military port of Toulon». The newspaper then quotes “one of Darmanin’s advisers”, according to whom the minister’s message “was above all a message addressed to those in charge of the Rassemblement National. Le Pen and Bardella tell everyone that we are unable to protect our borders while if there is this situation in France it is because the flow of migrants is four times more important in Italy and that the authorities of that country allow them to come to France”. .

Responding to a question on the new clash between Rome and Paris on the migrant dossier, the EU High Representative Josep Borrell said in Florence: «My role is to try to get all European countries to work together. There are common problems that need to be addressed jointly with the utmost unity, so I am sure these difficulties will be overcome.”