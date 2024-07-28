Paris – First the whistles, then the defeat. Ranghieri-Carambula loses against the Azzurri Steven van de Velde, the Dutch beach volleyball player (paired with Matthew Immers), sentenced in 2016 to four years in prison for the rape of a 12-year-old girl. His participation in the Paris Games was highly contested, there were petitions signed by associations supporting women victims of violence for the athlete to be excluded, but The Netherlands decided to call him up anyway and are now trying to defend him. “This is a story that is certainly much bigger than sport,” explained Dutch team spokesman John van Vliet. “But in this case, we have a person who has been convicted, who has served his sentence and who has done everything he can to be able to compete again.”

Van de Velde, meanwhile, is in press blackout: prefers to avoid questions and does not stay at the Olympic Villagewhere he only goes to tactical team meetings. His teammate, Matthew Immers, meanwhile says he didn’t hear the protest whistles from the stadium directed at Steven. “We are disappointed by the media attention surrounding this case,” Immers tried to explain. “But among ourselves we just told each other to think about enjoying these Olympics.” When asked if he had ever thought about changing teammates, he answered with a firm “no.” “I don’t know what happened in the past. It’s certainly not nice, but it’s still there, he had his punishment and served it. Today he is an example of how he has grown and learned from what happened. I enjoy playing with him“. The two Azzurri, Ranghieri-Carambula, who won 2-1, did not speak about the incident, while now the Dutch pair will return to the field on the afternoon of July 31st against their cousins ​​Grimalt and it is unlikely that the spectators in Paris will give them a different welcome.