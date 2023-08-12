An anonymous message, and the intervention of the bomb squad. The alarm went back after three hours

After receiving a bomb alertthe three floors of the Eiffel Tower, the restaurant and the square in front of it have been evacuated. As soon as the alarm was received, a bomb squad immediately went to the site to carry out an inspection. The company responsible for managing the monument has closed the tower to the public and turned away tourists, explaining a Le Figaro that it is one standard procedure in situations of this type. After an interval of about three hours, the reopening to the public.

breathless — After a search that lasted about three hours, the bomb threat at the Eiffel Tower in Paris was officially archived. The news was confirmed both by the company responsible for the monument, Sete, and by a police source mentioned by Handle. The evacuation of the tower, also known as “Dame de fer”, was ordered at 12.15 and the reopening to the public took place at 15.30. See also Colombian soccer player receives a violent headbutt in the face

SITUATION UNDER CONTROL — The French police source stressed that everything has always been under control. “The patrol of the bomb squad is a usual procedure in this type of situation,” explain the police. “Which also happens quite rarelythey added. The most recent bomb scare occurred in September 2020, triggered by a anonymous call during which the cry “Allah Akbar” was uttered.