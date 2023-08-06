“One, two, three… and come on!”, encourages the councilor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, to two deputy mayors from her Cabinet. Dressed in shorts, they gain momentum and head straight for the Seine. Diving into the French capital’s iconic river is banned for now, but it will stop in 2025, one year after the Olympic Games. The City Council has set to work to enable several areas suitable for bathing. During the sporting event, a part of the tests will take place in its waters. The athletes will thus give the go-ahead to the dream of Parisians to return to swimming in the Seine with views of the Eiffel Tower after a century of prohibition.

Everything is underway for the initiative as the cleanup of the river progresses. The Consistory has already revealed the three places where you can swim safely. The first is in the center, opposite the island of Saint Louis. there they bathed at the beginning of July the deputy mayor of the Olympic Games, Pierre Rabadan, and the person in charge of Urban Planning, Emmanuel Grégoire. “We wanted to show that today it is possible to bathe in the Seine, that the quality of the water is good enough to do it safely”, Rabadan said after taking a dip. The second bathing site will be in the west, not far from the Eiffel Tower. And the third, in the southeast of the city.

The aquatic spaces, which will be accessed by a jetty, will be delimited by buoys. There will also be areas for bathing in the Marne River, the tributary of the Seine that runs to the east and southeast of the capital. The amount invested to clean up the river artery is colossal: some 1.4 billion euros in total (half financed by the State) since 2016. The promise comes from afar. Already in 1990, former president Jacques Chirac, then mayor of the city, assured: “In three years, I will go swimming in the Seine before witnesses to demonstrate that it has become a clean river.” He never did.

As in many other large cities, industrialization and rapid population growth made the river a source of pollution. The main problem is the presence of bacteria of faecal origin, Escherichia coli and enterococci which, according to a European directive, cannot exceed a certain limit if the public is authorized to bathe in the waters. The works that are currently being carried out seek, in this sense, to improve the efficiency of the treatment plants that already exist.

Retain stormwater

Efforts to prevent boats from dumping their wastewater into the Seine have also multiplied. Approximately two thirds of the 250 ships parked at the docks have been connected to the sewerage network, Nicolas Londinsky, head of the Paris City Hall’s Water and Sanitation service, explains to this newspaper. Another axis of the ambitious project is to fix the drainage networks of about 23,000 homes on the outskirts of the city, whose wastewater is discharged directly into the Seine or its tributary without being treated.

Authorities are also finalizing the construction of a large stormwater retention tank in the southeast of Paris. When it rains, the water falls into the sewers and often mixes with sewage. To prevent everything from overflowing, a mechanism allows them to be dumped into the Seine. But with the new infrastructure, the goal is to be able to retain more than 45 million liters of water (equivalent to 20 Olympic swimming pools) until it stops raining, and then pour it back into the sewerage network and prevent the river from being polluted.

Experts say that water quality has already improved a lot in recent decades, mainly thanks to advances in wastewater treatment. 40 years ago, there were only two species of fish left in the Seine. Today, there are more than 30, says the City hall. But despite the progress, it is still necessary to convince the population. A 2021 poll it showed that two thirds of the French had a negative perception of the river, associated with a dirty and polluted place. And only 12% were attracted to bathe in it.

Swimming in the Seine has been banned since 1923. But Parisians continued to plunge into the river until the late 1950s. Photos from the time show capitalists throwing themselves off bridges, children holding hands running into the water, and lone people floating. calmly in a bathing suit. The river was already the protagonist in 1900, when Paris hosted the Olympic Games for the first time. Those of now, affirms Londinsky, the head of the Sanitation service, have been a clear accelerator of the cleaning project.

“We could have taken several more decades to achieve this result if we had not had that somewhat emblematic totem that is the Games,” he said by phone. The event, she adds, has helped “coordinate all the actors around that goal.” The works undertaken are already having their effect. At the beginning of June, the water analyzes gave “excellent results”, according to the City Council.

But it’s still missing. The Open Water World Cup was due to take place this weekend in the French capital, as part of a series of events planned to test Olympic infrastructures. But the contest has been suspended due to poor water quality after heavy rains in recent days. The organizers of the Olympic Games anticipate the possibility of adjusting some events of the championship due to weather conditions. If the water is not clean enough, it can cause skin infections or gastroenteritis.

Remedy against heat waves

Laurent Sitbon, 58, is not scared. He has been swimming in the Seine and its tributary for about five years. Like him, about twenty people meet regularly on weekends to take a dip. In summer, but also in winter, with icy waters. They have some rules: they always swim with buoys, never alone, and one person must be out of the water to watch.

“The quality of the water has improved a lot. We have no way of verifying it, but there are water controls. We don’t bathe when it rained a lot the day before. We are more than 100 in having bathed [en el Sena] and for the moment, we have not had any skin problems or diseases ”, he assures by phone. The police could fine them 38 euros for breaking the ban, but chasing the bathers does not seem to be among their priorities.

For Sitbon, reauthorizing bathing in the Seine is an unstoppable process. “In 10 or 20 years, it will be so hot that people will go to the water,” he predicts. In several European capitals, remember, it is possible to swim in the rivers. The mayor, Anne Hidalgo, wants Paris to be part of them. Her inspiration, as she has said, is Copenhagen, the Danish capital, where the authorities opened several swimming areas in the city’s port.

