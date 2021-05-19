Jacques rivette (Rouen, March 1, 1928 – Paris, January 29, 2016) is possibly the most unknown director of the ‘nouvelle vague’, he never had the popularity of a Truffaut, a Godard or a Chabrol, but without a doubt he was the most influential over all of them.

Specializing in unconventional and sometimes anti-commercial films (one of his works, ‘Out 1’, from 1971, lasted 13 hours, which he later reduced to four and a half), he made his feature film debut with ‘Paris belongs to us’, from 141 minutes, a highly critical student-style drama about the paranoia of a menacing and sinister modern world, with elements of an anguishing thriller, immersed in an atmosphere of oppression and oneirism and with numerous symbolic and surrealist touches.

Rivette grew up in Rouen with a cinema in front of her house, which caused her to become fond of the seventh art from a very young age. In 1949 he moved to Paris and immediately joined the Latin Quarter cinema club. He landed a job as a film critic at the ‘Gazette du Cinema’ magazine, and soon entered the industry as an assistant director to such prestigious directors as Jacques Becker and Jean Renoir. This work encourages him to direct his own short films such as ‘Aux quatre coins’, ‘Le quadrille’ ‘Le divertisse oment’, without abandoning criticism, going on to write for ‘Cahiers du cinéma’, a magazine of which he would become editor-in-chief and where Éric Rohmer, François Truffaut, Jean-Luc Godard or Claude Chabrol worked as critics, sharing with them their admiration for American cinema and contempt for the bombastic and false French cinema of the post-war period, soon becoming the voice and conscience of a generation of unrepeatable filmmakers.

Rivette writes the script for ‘Paris belongs to us’, with Jean Gruault, in 1957 and he plans to shoot it almost without money, on the fly. It tells the story of a literature student who attends a party. There he meets an American and a theater director. After the party, your life will no longer be the same. Betty Schneider, Giani Esposito, Françoise Prévost, Daniel Crohem and Jean-Claude Brialy they are the protagonists.

‘Paris Belongs to Us’ is shot in the French capital between July and November 1958, but the little money Rivette had for the film runs out on the set. There are no funds for post-production, which is delayed for six months due to lack of funds and could be completed by the end of 1959.

Although Rivette had started shooting his film in the summer of 1958, at the time of the premiere of François Truffaut’s ‘The Four Hundred Strokes’ in May 1959, Rivette’s film was still not finished. Given that Truffaut was aware of the problems that his friend was having, he makes that at the moment of ‘The four hundred blows’ in which Antoine Duanel goes to the cinema with his parents, the movie they see and talk on the way out is’ Paris us It belongs’, which had not yet been released, but which Truffaut uses to support Rivette and to finish post-production. In his book ‘The Movies of My Life’, Truffaut recalls how “in July 1958 Rivette’s problem when he started making ‘Paris belongs to us’ was finding enough money every Sunday to start working again on Monday. Thirty characters, thirty locations, scenes at night and at dawn. And he did all of this without a secretary, without a manager, without a car, with four dogs, and at a time of year when everyone was going on vacation. When Chabrol started shooting ‘Los primos’, some cans of virgin film went from his film to Rivette’s. Three months later Rivette was in too much debt to attempt dubbing and editing, even on credit. ” Ultimately, at the 1959 Cannes Film Festival, Chabrol and Truffaut decided to become co-producers of the film to help finish it. But not everything was going to be so easy, they would still spend two years looking for a distributor, so Rivette does not see his film in theaters until December 13, 1961. The result is an uncompromising film that represents a before and after in the modernity of the ‘nouvelle vague’.