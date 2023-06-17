Paris, bartenders kick out those who do smart working

“No computers. Thank you.” This short but incisive sentence sounds like a melody. In fact, it represents a categorical prohibition that appeared on numerous shop windows Parisian bistros and cafes, where, as a now widespread practice in many cities (Milan included), those who work remotely settle in for hours without consuming anything other than a coffee or a cappuccino. As a result, the tables remain busy and the managers get only a few scraps of income.

On the other hand, writing an article, doing calculations or answering emails sitting at a table in a club – perhaps outdoors – with internet connection and electricity free it has economic advantages and an undeniable bohemian charm. Consequently, moving elsewhere becomes a necessity even before a trend, giving rise to multifunctional concepts here too, sometimes with a remarkable gastronomic offer.

However, as he writes Red shrimp, the rules seem to be changing, at least in France. There are bartenders who turn away anyone who opens a computer and others who impose restrictions during peak hours (such as lunchtime, after 7pm and on weekends). Starbucksfor example, introduced an hourly rate similar to the “anticafés,” a chain that also has locations outside Paris, including one, now closed, in Italy, designed by a Ukrainian student named Lenoid Goncharov.

In these places you pay for the time spent and not for consumption: you can order what you want and freely enjoy the space coworking depending on an hourly or daily rate. In other words, it’s a kind of ‘parking lot’ with ‘the flexibility of a café, the facilities of a coworking space and the comfort of home’.

