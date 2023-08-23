All over the world people are looking for environmentally friendly transport. But Paris will ban the electric sharing scooter from September 1. And tourists and Parisians are divided about that. “I really don’t go cycling!”

Hassan and Fatima grab their phone, tap the screen and: done! They both happily jump on an electric shared scooter on the Champs-Élysées. Their two small children join them. ,,We come from Dubai, we are only in Paris for a few days and we want to see a lot”, says Fatima enthusiastically. “If you have to walk everything, you will get tired! And in the subway you see nothing. Scootering is the most fun for the kids, isn’t it?”

They whiz away silently – over the sidewalk and with an adult plus child per scooter. Both are prohibited. ,,Bye bye!!” the children shout laughing, when their parents steer around the bend.

The holidaymakers from Dubai rent a scooter from the American company Lime: one of the providers of electric shared scooters in Paris. The two other providers are the Dutch Dott and the German Tier. Together they had about 15,000 in the French capital in recent years. That will be over on September 1.

The left-wing city council was against the step. A referendum was held in April. A majority of voters also turned out to be against the step. Despite the fact that fewer than 1 in 10 Parisians voted, Mayor Anne Hidalgo took over the result. And so it’s definitely over with the ‘public’ electric scooter that everyone can rent on the street. Private scooters may continue to drive.

Electric scooters in Paris. © Frank Renout



“I know: that is not allowed at all”

Parisian Jérémy has his own scooter: a tough, heavy black model. He races it over the Champs-Élysées: on the bike path. ,,Yes, that is mandatory, I know that”, he says laughing at a traffic light. ,,He goes 60 kilometers per hour, great. I know: that is not allowed at all, that is much too hard. But I only go shopping with it. Very handy.”

Paris wanted to get rid of the scooters because too many accidents would happen. Last year, three people were killed in scooter accidents in the capital and more than 400 people were injured. "When you see how people sometimes drive, I understand that," says Aurore, who rides along the Champs-Élysées with her husband on a Tier scooter. "Everyone is doing something. And what is also dangerous: no one wears a helmet, because it is not mandatory", she says – even without a helmet. "But I think it's great: it's good for the climate and you're never stuck in traffic."

The city council accuses the users of leaving the shared scooters lying around. ,,That’s right,” says Jérémy. “Look there on the corner, they are all across the street. Nobody puts them neatly in the special boxes.”

Fallen steps. © Frank Renout



That will all be over on September 1. The three providers grumbled in agreement. “We started removing our scooters in mid-July,” says a spokesman for the Dutch Dott. “We pick up about 500 a week. We will move them to other cities where we have won the tender, such as Bordeaux.”

Lime has also started collecting the partial scooters in recent weeks. "We collect them, repair them, and then bring them to Lille, Copenhagen and London, among others," said the American company. "What Paris is doing is really exceptional. In many European cities, the demand for electric scooters is only increasing."