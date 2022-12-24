The author of the attack that killed three Kurds this Friday (23) in central Paris, France, confessed that the intention was to kill people of that origin, according to sources linked to the investigation.

The information was disclosed during the arrest of the man, who would have said that the motivation for the crime was “racist”, as detailed by the sources, cited by the French press.

According to the television channel “BFMTV”, at the time of the arrest, in a barber shop near the Kurdish cultural center where the attack took place, the man asked the police how many people he had killed.

Investigators have not even determined whether the action was terrorist in nature, something that is being requested by representatives of Kurdish associations in France.

The Public Ministry of the European country accuses the individual of the crimes of murder, attempted murder, violence and infraction against the law of possession of weapons, while the Anti-Terrorist Prosecutor’s Office follows the case to determine whether to make charges.

Representatives of the Kurdish community were welcomed by Paris Police Chief Laurent Nuñez. The spokeswoman for the authority said, after the meeting, that the possibility of terrorism “must be taken into account”.

“For us, there is no doubt about the political and terrorist character of these murders. We ask that their classification be revised”, admitted Agit Polat.

On Friday, protesters threw targets at public security agents and vandalized urban furniture in the region close to where the attack took place.

This Saturday (24), a protest takes place at Place de la République, where the Kurdish population denounces the threats they have been suffering.

With flags of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and others with the face of the leader of the party, Abdullah Öcalan, hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets.

The attack took place on Friday, just days before the anniversary of the cold-blooded murder of three Kurdish militants in another Turkish center located in the same district of Paris, a few meters from the recent crime scene.

The Kurdish community in France considers that the country has not done enough to elucidate Turkey’s involvement in the previous crime, while they suspect Ankara’s involvement in yesterday’s attack.