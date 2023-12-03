A radicalized Islamic man, Armand R. was born in France in 1997. Last night he attacked and killed a German tourist near the Eiffel Tower in Paris shouting ‘Allah Akbar’. Two injured. The attacker is of French nationality but of Iranian origin, Le Parisien reports. AND



had already been arrested

in 2016 and then sentenced to five years in prison for having planned an attack at La Defénce (Hauts de Seine), of which one year was suspended. Very active on social media, according to Le Monde, he published a video the same day saying he wanted to carry out an attack. He was under psychiatric care, according to Interior Minister Darmanin. He was on the S-list of radical Islam and reportedly told the police that he wanted to die as a martyr because he couldn’t stand “Arabs being killed all over the world”. He was placed in police custody for murder and attempted murder.