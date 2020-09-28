In front of the old office of the cartoon magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, there has been a big disclosure in the case of the knife. Police have said on the basis of a video recovered from the attacker that he wanted to avenge the recently published Prophet Mohammed’s cartoon in Charlie Hebdo magazine. The attacker has been identified as Zaheer Hasan Mehmood of Pakistani origin. The attacker’s father has said that he can sacrifice his five sons in honor of the Prophet.The Paris police said that the Pakistani suspect had caught the attacker with a chance. During that time the clothes of the attacker were soaked with blood. During the investigation, a video recorded before the attack was also found from his mobile phone. Police is also investigating the authenticity of this video. The attacker is said to have attacked people with a meat-cutting knife.

The attacker said – going to take revenge

In this video, the suspected attacker identifies himself as Zaheer Hasan Mahmood. He further stated that he came from Mandi Bahauddin in Punjab province. She also read some verses praising Prophet Mohammad in this video. She said in Urdu in the video that if I am getting emotional, let me explain. Here, caricatures of Prophet Mohammed were made in France. I am going for revenge today.

Father praised the attacker’s son

At the same time, Arshad Mehmood, the father of the attacker living in Pakistan, praised the son’s work during a conversation with the online news site Naya Pakistan. He said that my heart was filled with happiness. I can sacrifice all five of my sons to protect the honor of the Prophet. He said that he called us… and said that the Prophet of God had chosen him and assigned him to kill those who blasphemed.

Paris: Knife attacked in front of Charlie Hebdo’s old office, 4 injured



Terrorist attack on the magazine’s office in 2015

Mohammed Saheb’s cartoon was first published in 2006 by the French satire magazine. On January 7, 2015, 12 terrorists were killed by two terrorists indiscriminately firing at Charlie Hebdo’s Paris office after publishing Mohammed Saheb’s cartoon. Some of France’s greatest cartoonists were also among those who died.

Mohammed saheb’s controversial cartoon printed by Charlie Hebdo again, said – we will never bow down

Al Qaeda also threatened to attack

The hearing of the 2015 terror attack case in the French newspaper Charley Abdo began recently. On this occasion, the magazine again printed the same cartoon, which was attacked first by being angry. Al-Qaeda had threatened that if the magazine felt the 2015 attack was alone, it was a mistake.