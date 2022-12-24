Paris, new protest by the Kurds after the massacre: the demonstration is dissolved following clashes with the police

Incidents between French police and Kurdish protesters near Place de la Republique in Paris in the aftermath of the attack on a Kurdish cultural center which cost the lives of three people. According to reports from the Bfmtv broadcaster, scuffles broke out along Boulevard du Temple. The police were thrown by objects and responded with tear gas. The Kurdish Democratic Council in France then decided to end the demonstration given the clashes: the demonstrators should have gone in the direction of the boulevard du Temple towards the Bastille, where scuffles took place with the police and where street furniture was set on fire.

France: Kurdish Democratic Council, ‘we are threatened, the country must protect us’

“France must protect us.” This was stated by Berivan Firat, spokesman for the Kurdish Democratic Council in France (Cdkf), the day after the shooting near the Ahmet-Kaya cultural center in which three Kurdish militants died. During the scheduled meeting with the prefect of Paris, “we will reiterate the fact that about three weeks ago we communicated to the French authorities that we were in danger”, Firat explained to the broadcaster Bfmtv. “We know, we are threatened: Kurds in general, Kurdish activists, Kurdish militants are threatened and France must protect us,” he added, underlining that “the Kurdish community was directly targeted” in Friday’s attack “And that’s why we reject the qualification as a racist act. We believe and emphasize that this is a terrorist attack.”

Paris attack against the Kurds, the killer confesses: “I am a racist”

The perpetrator of the Paris attack against the Kurdish community confesses. The 69-year-old was arrested after the shooting and told police he wanted to attack the Kurds. He indicated in “racism” the motive for his gesture. This was reported by an official source, confirming what has already been reported by the Journal du Dimanche. The man had next to him a briefcase with “two or three loaded magazines, a box of .45 cartridges with at least 25 cartridges inside”. According to eyewitnesses, the 69-year-old entered, shot and then went to the hair salon next door, before being stopped by the police.

