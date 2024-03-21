Foreign Ministry: statements about the French military in Ukraine are intended to intimidate Paris

The French Foreign Ministry believes that statements by State Duma deputy Pyotr Tolstoy about the French military in Ukraine are intended to intimidate the soldiers of the Fifth Republic. This is how the deputy official representative of the diplomatic department, Christophe Lemoine, assessed the statements of the Russian parliamentarian, he is quoted as saying RIA News.

Paris responded to the deputy speaker's statement on March 21. A Russian deputy told reporters that all French soldiers who arrive on the territory of Ukraine will be destroyed by the Russian military.

“Mr. Tolstoy is obviously trying to intimidate us, but the only reaction this causes is a feeling of excess and indignation,” Lemoine said, adding that “nothing will force us [Францию] refuse support for Ukraine.”

At the end of February, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he does not rule out sending troops from European Union countries to Ukraine in order to “prevent Russia from winning.” He said that this issue was previously discussed, but no consensus was reached on it. In turn, the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov warned that sending foreign troops to Ukraine threatens with extremely negative consequences.