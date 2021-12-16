Media sources revealed that this withdrawal comes as part of a plan to redeploy the French army, and does not necessarily mean leaving Mali entirely, as the “Timbuktu” base was handed over to the Malian army with the limited participation of French and Malian soldiers, representatives of local authorities and security officials, and the French flag was lowered and raised. Financial at the base.

For its part, local sources in Mali confirmed to “Sky News Arabia” that what the French forces did to evacuate the military bases in the north-east of the country is not a withdrawal, but rather a re-positioning in the center and south of the country near the border triangle area between Mali and Niger. and Burkina Faso, especially after terrorist groups moved their theater of operations to that region.

In the same context, General de Perot, commander of the “Barkhane” force in Mali, stressed that France will be present in a different way, adding that the goal of the “Barkhane” mission in the end is to enable Mali to control its own destiny, but always in a partnership framework.

important juncture

The departure of the French soldiers constitutes an important turning point. After leaving the bases of Kidal and Tessalit, Barkhane, with its exit from Timbuktu, completed the disengagement in a sector of northern Mali, in line with the reorganization of the force announced last June, in parallel with the reduction of Gradual number of French forces operating in the Sahel.

For her part, Dr. Narmin Tawfiq, researcher in African affairs and general coordinator of the “Pharos” Center for Consultation and Strategic Studies, told Sky News Arabia: “The terrorist attacks in the Sahel region are carried out by elements affiliated with Al-Qaeda and ISIS,” explaining that these groups “It has established alliances in recent years, such as the group that calls itself Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam and Muslims, and is present in Mali,” stressing that these groups “exploit the fragility of the security situation in Burkina Faso and the countries of this region.”

Tawfiq added that “despite the joint security operations carried out by Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali, they did not end the activities and attacks of terrorists, even in cooperation with the French forces, and if we add that France has started withdrawing its forces from its base in northern Mali, this will give an additional opportunity for the activity of terrorists in the Sahel.

This step comes at a time when relations between France and its historical partner Mali deteriorated following two military coups in Bamako during the past months.

Last June, Paris pledged to reorganize its military presence in the Sahel, especially by evacuating its three bases in the far north of Mali, to concentrate its forces near the borders with Niger and Burkina Faso.

The frequency of terrorist operations

With regard to the security situation in the region, Malian writer and political analyst Ibrahim Saleh said, in statements to Sky News Arabia, that the recent period “has witnessed an increase in the frequency of terrorist attacks in the Sahel region, as soon as France hinted at reducing its role in the Sahel and ending the operation.” Barkhane “military”.

The editor-in-chief of “Akhbar al-Sahel” website explained that “France’s announcement of the end of Operation Barkhane does not mean the end of the French presence in the Sahel region in general, or in Mali in particular, but it is a reconfiguration of the strategy of the French forces present in the region.”

Tensions between Paris and Bamako increased with the speech of Malian Prime Minister Shogul Koukala Maiga, before the United Nations General Assembly, in which he accused France of abandoning his country in the middle of the road with its decision to withdraw the “Barkhane” force, justifying his country’s search for “other partners”. Among them are Russian private companies.

And the Malian Prime Minister indicated that the new situation that has arisen due to the end of “Barkhane”, makes his country in front of a fait accompli and exposes it to what looks like giving up in the middle of the road, and leads to the exploration of ways and means to better guarantee security with other partners, to fill the void that will arise from the closure of some “Barkhane” sites in northern Mali, criticizing the lack of consultation in Paris, as well as the unilateral declaration issued without tripartite coordination with the United Nations and the Bamako government.

Commenting on the French move, the expert in international relations, Tariq Al-Bardisi, explained that what France is doing now is a redeployment of forces, not a withdrawal, noting that Paris wanted to move its theater of operations from northern Mali to the center and south of the country.

Al-Bardisi said in an interview with “Sky News Arabia” that the French forces will also deploy in Mali’s neighboring countries, such as Burkina Faso, Niger and Chad, expecting that Paris will increase its forces during this time after the Bamako government’s tendency to dialogue with some terrorist groups.

The expert in international relations stressed that France’s role is very important in the Sahel and Sahara region, even in the presence of Russian “Wagner” elements.

The French army took control of northern Mali in early 2013, after violent battles with terrorist groups affiliated with Al-Qaeda, as Paris launched a military operation in Gao, Timbuktu and Kidal in the north of the country to combat terrorism in the countries of the Sahara and the Sahel.