At the end of April, the European Commission authorized five member states neighboring Ukraine, namely Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Bulgaria and Romania, to ban the marketing of Ukrainian wheat, corn and sunflower seeds on its territory, provided that they do not prevent transit to other countries.

These “temporary” restrictions aim to mitigate the impact of the massive flow of Ukrainian agricultural products on local markets, and are supposed to end in mid-September, but the five countries called last week to extend them until the end of the year.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said, “Either the Commission agrees to prepare (…) regulations to extend this ban, or we will do it ourselves,” stressing that he is defending farmers in his country.

The possibility of an extension, which Kiev considered “unacceptable”, faced strong criticism from several countries in the European Union, half of whose members opposed these restrictions granted to the five countries in the spring, as they create an imbalance in the common market.

“The Commission must now clearly say that this is not possible. These measures are time-limited. It is unacceptable for some member states to bypass existing agreements,” German Agriculture Minister Cim Ozdemir said before a meeting in Brussels with his EU counterparts.

“We are in solidarity with Poland and ready to help it financially. We have appropriate assistance mechanisms for that. What is unacceptable is that we solve electoral problems at Ukraine’s expense,” he added, referring to the Polish elections scheduled for the end of 2023.

The five countries have previously received 156 million euros in aid drawn from the European Union’s reserves for the agricultural crisis.

“There can be no unilateral measures, no individual adventure, only a collective response to the challenge of destabilizing markets,” said French Agriculture Minister Marc Visnot.

Although the minister acknowledged unrest involving French markets for eggs or poultry, he called for “group discussions”.

For his part, the Spanish Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Nutrition, Luis Planas, said, “The Commission must clarify the real situation in these countries.”

After Russia’s recent withdrawal from the agreement to export Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea, the European Union seeks to enhance the logistical capabilities of its land and river corridors that allow the transportation of these grains across Europe.