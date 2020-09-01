Fisheries wardens from the Interdepartmental Federation for Fishing and Protection of Aquatic Environments have provided a video to the courts.

An investigation has been opened against the public works company Lafarge, suspected of dumping wastewater containing cement and plastic into the Seine in Paris, franceinfo learned Tuesday September 1 from the Paris prosecutor’s office, confirming information fromEurope 1.

An investigation was opened for “discharge of harmful substances by legal person”, “discharge or abandonment by legal person of harmful substances” and “use of phytosanitary products without respecting the conditions of use”. It is the French Office for Biodiversity which is in charge of the investigations, specifies this source.

A video sent to investigators

This investigation follows a report from the fisheries guardians of the Interdepartmental Federation for Fishing and the Protection of Aquatic Environments on August 27. The latter shot a video sent to justice. The fishermen talk about a mixture of concrete and plastic fibers that is poured directly into the Seine, at a Lafarge concrete manufacturing plant in the Bercy district in Paris.