Paris | An oboli of the ferryman of Manala was found in the ancient cemetery

Archaeological excavations in Paris revealed a Gallic-Roman cemetery.

Lively an almost 2,000-year-old cemetery has been found next to a Parisian train station, reports news agency AFP.

Researchers find it surprising that the cemetery has not been found earlier in modern times, despite the fact that many roads and other construction works have been built around Port Royal station in recent decades. The cemetery was discovered during archaeological excavations for the planned new entrance to the station.

Based on archaeological findings, the Gallic-Roman cemetery was in use in the 100th century, when Paris, ruled by the Roman Empire, was known as Lutetia.

The Parisi were a Celtic tribe that lived in Lutetia and elsewhere along the Seine. The name Paris began to be used for the city towards the end of the Roman period.

Cemetery was discovered for the first time already in the 19th century, but then only objects considered valuable were taken from the graves. After that, the skeletons were covered up and the cemetery was forgotten.

In the excavations that started in March, fifty skeletons of men, women and children were found. The bodies were buried in wooden coffins, from which only the nails remained. Cremation of bodies was also common at the time the cemetery was in use, but all human remains found had been buried.

Among the artifacts found in the cemetery were, among other things, clay drinking cups, jewelry, and the remains of belts and shoes.

A pit with animal bones was also found in the cemetery. According to researchers, animals were probably sacrificed to the gods in the pit.

Anthropologist Camille Colonna told a press conference that an obol of Kharon was found in the mouth of one of the skeletons buried in the 10th century.

In Greek mythology, Kharon was the manala ferryman who took the souls of the dead across the river to the realm of the dead. If the deceased could not pay for the ride, he was forced to wander by the river for a hundred years. That is why the Greeks often placed an oboli coin under the tongue of the dead before burial. In ancient Greece, an obol equaled one-sixth of a drachma.

Based on archaeological findings, it seems that the custom spread from Greece to almost the entire territory of the Roman Empire. Charon’s obol has also been found, for example, on the banks of the Vistula River in present-day Poland, in an area that never belonged to the Roman Empire.

In ancient Greece, almost all buried bodies have not been found with a coin in the mouth, and sometimes the obol was placed somewhere other than the mouth. Even in the Roman Empire, the custom was not always used. Later Christians continued the same tradition.

of Paris the skeletons and objects found in the excavations are going to be collected for more detailed studies.

“This helps us better understand the funeral rituals and lifestyle of the Parisi tribe. With DNA research, we can also find out what their health status was during their lifetime,” Colonna said, according to AFP.

According to Colonna, the history of ancient Paris is rather poorly known.