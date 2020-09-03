Businessmen who no longer travel, tourists who stay at home … At Orly, passengers are still scarce. Since its reopening two months ago, the airport has struggled to take off. Faced with this decline in activity, Aéroport de Paris would consider cutting jobs, 700 fewer positions, or nearly 10% of employees. The unions fear that this is only the beginning, testifies Laurent Garssine, UNSA Paris airport: “Employees who remain in the company are asked to make a financial effort of up to 59 million euros per year. It was violent as an announcement“.

This drop in traffic affects all airports. At Orly and Roissy, we see a drop in attendance of -77% compared to last year, -79% in Bordeaux and -73% in Marseille. All fear being neglected by the low coast companies in favor of their European competitors whose taxes are lower. The state has planned an aid plan for Air France, aircraft manufacturers, but not for French airports.

