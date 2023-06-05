The city that gives its name to the international treaty against climate change wants to be one of the first in the world to adapt its urban planning to the increase in temperatures. The Council of Paris, the assembly of the capital, approved this Monday the new Local Urban Planning Plan (PLU, for its acronym in French) presented by the team of the mayor, the socialist Anne Hidalgo, allied with environmentalists and communists. This plan involves, among other measures, increasing green areas, replacing concrete or tar coatings with earth ones, promoting the rehabilitation of buildings or forcing the production of renewable energy in all real estate projects of more than 1,000 square meters. In addition, it also affects the social aspect with an increase in the public housing stock. After its approval this Monday, it must now be analyzed by the State, with a view to a final vote at the end of 2024 or the beginning of 2025.

“This new local plan for bioclimatic urban planning (…) is our global political vision,” said the Franco-Spanish Hidalgo, who has governed the city since 2014, at the beginning of the Council session. The new framework is part of the changes undertaken by the capital’s authorities in recent years, with more spaces for pedestrians and the construction of hundreds of kilometers of bike lanes. The French capital has also implemented the “15-minute city”, which seeks to reorganize the city so that each citizen has close to all the services they need on a daily basis, from shops and medical centers to parks and entertainment venues.

The City Council considers that there are two main emergencies for the coming decades. On the one hand, adapting the city to the effects of the climate crisis, which will make episodes of extreme heat more frequent. On the other, offering affordable housing to its more than 2.1 million inhabitants.

The population of Paris (not counting the metropolitan area) has decreased considerably in recent years, a situation that can be attributed to, among other things, the high price of housing. Between 2012 and 2022, the city lost more than 122,000 inhabitants, according to figures from the statistics National Institute. The objective of the consistory is to aspire to 40% public housing by 2035, which includes 30% social housing and 10% affordable housing.

More trees and more green spaces

One of the main objectives of the new framework is to achieve an additional 70 hectares of green spaces by 2035, with the expansion of some existing parks and the creation of others. And, in the longer term, increase this revegetation to 300 new hectares in 2040 [para hacerse una idea de lo que supone, el parque de El Retiro de Madrid tiene una extensión de 120 hectáreas]. Trees help absorb greenhouse gas emissions, but they also provide shade and help mitigate the heat island effect in cities. The idea is to “vegetalize” all possible places, such as patios, schools, rooftops or even the facades of buildings. The City Council also wants to massively plant trees on the embankments of the peripheral ring road, the ring road of the capital. The goal is to get 10 m² of green spaces for each inhabitant, as recommended by the WHO. The challenge is great, because currently, Parisians have 5.8 m², without counting the forests of Boulogne and Vincennes, reports the newspaper the world.

The consistory also plans to create a large 25-hectare park in the north of Paris and another 10 in different areas of the city. In addition, it gives special protection to 250 notable trees and 100,000 alignment trees and establishes as irreversible the progressive conversion into a pedestrian area since 2012 of the banks of the Seine, which in the past had been a fast route through the city, and against which the right in the opposition opposed, reports Efe.

The plan includes measures to reduce the emissions that cause climate change, such as the promotion of renewable energies or cycling, and others to adapt to the increase in temperatures, such as the “depermeabilization” of 40% of public space by the middle of century, replacing concrete or tar coatings with earth ones.

As far as construction is concerned, it is intended that the demolition of buildings to build new ones be the exception and priority is given to the rehabilitation of those already built. The plan allows to increase the height of the existing buildings, but provided that this serves to create houses and to “deconcrete” the patios.

With all these measures, the urban plan for the French capital plans to achieve climate neutrality by 2050. The 3,000-page document that will draw the future physiognomy of Paris comes after three years of arduous negotiations, led by the first deputy of the mayor in charge of urban planning, Emmanuel Gregoire. The current plan in force in the city —and which defines the orientations in terms of land management and planning— is from 2006.

