Lakers star LeBron James, fresh from winning the gold medal with the USA, rudely pushed away a young fan who had approached him, probably to take a selfie. The video, taken on a street in Paris as the American team was about to enter a club, immediately ended up on social media. The short clip was reposted by thousands of users who criticized in no uncertain terms the attitude, anything but kind, of the American basketball player who won his third Olympic gold and was elected MVP of the Games at 39 years old



00:44