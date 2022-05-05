Four masked individuals, at least one of them armed with an assault rifle, docked Thursday afternoon a store chanell of watches and jewelry near the luxurious Place Vendome in the historic center of Parispolice sources reported.

(You might be interested: Without knowing it, a woman stole a work of art from the Picasso Museum in Paris)

The four authors of the robbery, for an amount that until now is unknown, managed to escape on a motorcycle and a scooter.

(You might be interested in: Alert in Paris: policemen shoot at a car that tried to ram them)

The assault was filmed by an Internet user who posted the video on social networks. Four people dressed in black, masked and wearing helmets can clearly be seen there. Three leave the store and the other is on the motorcycle, with an assault rifle on her shoulder. Two leave on the motorcycle and the other two on the scooter.

The store is in the Rue de la Paixnear Place Vendôme, known for the presence of several large jewelers.

A saleswoman from a nearby clothing store, Anastasia Martino, 26, told AFP that “around 2:30 pm” she was smoking a cigarette in the street when she saw “a man alone with a Kalashnikov on a motorcycle.” .

“Two minutes later, three other men came out (from the Chanel store) with three large black bags. They also had automatic weapons. They got on two motorcycles and quickly left,” he added.

🇫🇷 ALERT INFO – La bijouterie #Chanel from rue de la Paix to #Paris a été braquée par au moins 4 hommes armés. The individuals are distributed over 2 motorcycles with a butin dont le montant n’est pas encore évalué. (Le Figaro) pic.twitter.com/sj3kIGJ5TX — Mediavenir (@Mediavenir) May 5, 2022

A supervisor at the same clothing store, Cyril Ngo, 31, said the assault “lasted for at least 10 minutes.”

“A client warned us and we called the police immediately, but they did not believe us. We had to call them again, so that they would take us seriously and intervene,” he added.

Shortly after the events, the police closed the Rue de la Paix and the store had lowered its curtains, AFP found.

Last year, several luxury stores were robbed in the French capital, with various types of procedures. At the end of July, a man stole merchandise for more than two million euros (2.1 million dollars at current exchange rates) in a store

de Chaumet, near the Avenue des Champs-Élysées, and managed to flee on a scooter.

But the next day he was arrested along with an accomplice and most of the loot was recovered.

On September 7, a gang looted a Bulgari store, on Place Vendôme, for an amount estimated at 10 million euros, but its members were arrested the same day after a police chase.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from AFP.

More world news:

-Ukraine: UN counts 5.7 million refugees from the war

-Pope Francis appears in a wheelchair due to his knee pain

-Biden will discuss possible new sanctions against Russia with the G7