Paris, the police enter a house and discover the horror: five corpses

The Christmas Parisian was scored by one terrifying family tragedythe police in an apartment found five corpsesit's about a mother and her four children and there is a strong suspicion that it was the one who killed his entire family father of the little ones and husband of the woman he made lose track of him and he's on the run. The five bodies were found in an apartment in the city of Meaux, east of Paris. The local prosecutor reported this to AFP, adding that a murder investigation has been opened. Prosecutor Jean-Baptiste Bladier confirmed to AFP the discovery of five bodies. The judicial police service of Versailles is investigating the incident.

It would be about of yet another multiple infanticide perpetrated by a father in the last three months in Ile-de-France, the Paris region. At the end of November a 41-year-old man went to one Police Station to confess to the murder of his three daughters aged between 4 and 11 in Alfortville, Val de Marne. A month earlier a gendarme had killed his three daughters before committing suicide in his home in Vemars, in the Oise Valley.

