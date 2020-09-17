Siblings of three in their sixties, including two disabled, found themselves on the landing with their belongings due to financial difficulties. The Vatican denies all responsibility and refers to the property manager … who belongs to it.

A family in financial difficulty, two of its members of which are sick, has been evicted from its Parisian accommodation by the Vatican, owners of 500 apartments in Paris, for an estimated value of 470 million euros, reports France Blue Paris Thursday September 17th

The apartment, located in the 7th arrondissement, was rented by a 60-year-old woman who lived there with her brother and sister, both sick. His 67-year-old brother, 80% disabled, recognized by the MDPH suffers from obesity, has an arm in a cast with braces, after a fracture and he cannot carry a suitcase. Her sister, mentally handicapped, also 80% (recognized by the MDPH), gets around with a wheelchair or a walker. All three grew up in this apartment where they lived with their parents. Commercial director, Pascale had to stop working to take care of her mother, then her brother and sister.

The family no longer had the means to pay the rent for five years, the owner therefore appealed to the police to evict them. “Four policemen, the Vatican bailiff and a locksmith” came on September 7, explains the sexagenarian Pascale N. who was asked to do her business quickly. The family not knowing where to go, the police offered their help to take them to an aparthotel, explains Pascale. “It’s true that they helped us collect our bags on the landing.”

They gave us an address, scribbled on a piece of paper: an apartment hotel in Villejuif. And they left us there.Pascaleat France Bleu Paris

Samu has reserved two rooms for them for a month. For several years, the family has been trying to obtain an apartment from social housing. She made representations to the town hall of the 7th arrondissement, the town hall of Paris and the regional prefecture. Four rehousing solutions were proposed but all were unsuited to the disability situation.

Asked by France Bleu, the apostolistic nuncio who represents the Vatican in France, explains that the person responsible for this expulsion is not the Vatican, but the company that owns and manages property. For the family lawyer, Baptiste de Monval, it is the Vatican which is responsible even if it dismisses the company that owns and manages property. “The property manager is Sopridex. 100% Vatican Company”, he specifies.