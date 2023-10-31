PARIS. Police opened fire on a woman at the Bibliothèque François-Mitterrand station in Paris. According to information from Bfmtv, the woman, who was completely veiled, shouted “Allahu akbar” (‘God is the greatest’) and “made threats”, a source said, adding that “the police shot because they feared for his safety”.

The woman praised terrorism and shouted “Allah Akbar”, according to witnesses cited by the French media. The unknown woman, coming from the suburbs, was isolated in the Bibliothèque François Mitterrand station, which was immediately evacuated of all passengers following the indications provided by the Vigipirate anti-terrorism plan. The police had been alerted since the banlieue stations of Val de Marne, where the woman had shouted death threats on the train, aimed at the other passengers.

Once isolated, the prosecutor reported, the woman “refused to obey the policemen’s injunctions, threatening to blow herself up”. One of the officers then “used her firearm only once”. Injured, the woman was transported to hospital where she is in a reserved prognosis with a wound to the abdomen. From her initial findings, she did not have any explosives with her. Two investigations have been opened, one entrusted to the police for condoning terrorism and death threats against a public official. The other for use of a firearm, entrusted to the internal police surveillance inspectors.