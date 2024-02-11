Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 02/11/2024 – 22:44

It will not be in Paris that Brazilian women's basketball will once again be present at an Olympic Games. After defeat to Germany by 73 to 71 on Sunday night (11) in the last round of the Pre-Olympic Tournament at the Mangueirinho gymnasium, in Belém (Pará), the team led by coach José Neto is out of the mega sporting event that will be played in City of Lights.

The Olympics were postponed to the next cycle. In a fiercely contested game at Mangueirinho, much studied in the final seconds due to the mathematics of the classification, Germany won 73-71 and will go to Paris 2024 alongside Serbia and Australia. Statistics Kamilla 19pts and 13reb… pic.twitter.com/IC6KKVvqvu — Basquete Brasil – CBB (@basquetebrasil) February 12, 2024

Related news:

Even with the advantage of playing at home, Brazil was unable to win any of its commitments in the competition: against Australia (defeat last Thursday by 60 to 55), Serbia (defeat on Saturday by 72 to 65) and from Germany.

With this, the women's basketball team sees its period of absence in an edition of the Olympic Games increasing. His last participation was in 2016, in Rio de Janeiro. In Tokyo, in 2020, Brazil was also absent.