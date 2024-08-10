Paris 2024: Who are the Butterflies who won the medal at the Olympics?

The Butterflies also win bronze in the team all-around final at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Martina Centofanti (daughter of Felice, former Serie A player also with Inter), Agnese Duranti, Alessia Maurelli, Daniela Mogurean and Laura Paris climbed onto the podium.

The Italian athletes performed with Ennio Morricone’s The Ecstasy of Gold, the soundtrack to the spaghetti western film “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly”.

The four Italian champions obtained 68.10 points (36.10 in the rotation with the five hoops, and 32 in the one with the three ribbons and the two balls), and are behind China, which closes with 69.80 and Israel, which instead surprises in the last exercise and makes 68.85. On the steps of the podium Bulgaria with 67.80, while Ukraine closes seventh with 67.50.

Paris 2024, Bronze Butterflies, the other successes of the Italian girls

Martina Centofanti, bronze in Tokyo (General Competition) and bronze in Paris

Alessia Maurelli, bronze in Tokyo (General Competition) and bronze in Paris

Agnese Duranti, bronze in Tokyo (General Competition) and bronze in Paris

Daniela Mogurean, bronze in Tokyo (General Competition) and bronze in Paris

Laura Paris, bronze in Paris