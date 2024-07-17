The Paris 2024 Olympic Games are just around the corner, the fair to be held in France will once again stop the world to watch the best athletes in their disciplines seeking to be the best. In more than 100 years there have been great feats but there is something that remains the same and to this day there is no one who does not recognize the famous colored rings of the Olympic Games.

His first appearance before the world took place in 1914 when Pierre de Coubertin In Paris, this idea was intended to unite all corners of the planet, just as it happens every 4 years during the Games. So the artist set out to find the best way to represent it and found that there was no better way than intertwined rings.

But even though they have been around for so long and are present at every Olympic Games, there are many people who do not know what each of the rings at the Olympic Games means and the reason why each one was given a specific color, so we will reveal this information to you below.

The five Olympic rings represent the five continents: America, Oceania, Africa, Europe and AsiaAnd as mentioned, they are intertwined as a symbol of unity. According to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) the Olympic rings are also a “representation of the Olympic Movement, which seeks to build a better and more peaceful world.”

Olympic rings are already present in the streets of Paris ahead of the Olympic Games | Photo: AFP

On the subject of colors, its creator placed them according to what represents each of the continents. The colors used with the Blue, Green, Yellow, Red and Black.

Blue Ring: It is present for the continent of Oceania because it is surrounded by seas and oceans.

Red Ring: This is awarded to the American continent because this color appears in almost 100% of the flags of that area of ​​the world.

Black Ring: Africa is responsible for representing this color through its culture and its inhabitants.

Yellow Ring: Asia is present here because it has deserts in its territory and because it is one of the places where the sun has its first rays.

appearances during the day.

Green Ring: This last color represents the continent of Europe in relation to the abundance of forests and mountains in its different countries.

Although the first idea was presented in 1914, it was not until 1920 in the Netherlands Olympic Games when they were first used, already with the birth of the Olympic flag. Over the years, some changes have been made by the IOC, where the arrangement of the rings and the orientation of the colors have been modified, even the way in which the Olympic symbol can be used alone.

Now, at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, after 110 years, it returns to the place where it was first presented to be part of a very important event, since Paris has been hosting the 1924 edition for 100 years.