After the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Julio Velasco says goodbye and leaves? “It’s a good time to say goodbye, but they’ve already told me that if I do it they’ll kill me,” says the coach of the National Volleyball Team at Casa Italia after the historic gold medal won in women’s volleyball. “When you win at this age it could be a good time to do something else within the federation, let’s see,” says the 72-year-old coach, who with the five-ring triumph has won everything there is to win. “I don’t miss anything in volleyball now. And in life? I’d like to be reborn again,” he says.

“I learned a lot as a coach for the women’s national team. I wanted it so much because the brain stays young if you do new things and so I looked for novelty. I did it so as not to age.”

“How do we start again now? Next time what we have done will count for nothing. Now more than ever we must say to be humble, which does not mean saying we have done nothing but it means continuing to learn. I then go against the grain and say that the World Cup is worth more than the Olympics”.

With the women’s national team, Velasco managed to win the Olympic title that he had almost missed almost 30 years ago with the men’s national team. “Revenge after the missed gold in Atlanta ’96? No. I don’t feel like Baggio who says he can’t find peace because he missed the penalty” in the final of the World Cup in USA ’94, “he should be at peace too. It happens. The Atlanta team was an extraordinary one that lost a match for two balls. I accepted it because it’s a sporting thing. I’ve never had the obsession that I was missing the gold”.