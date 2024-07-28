The United States beat Serbia 110-84 in their debut match at the Paris 2024 Olympics basketball tournament. In the Group C match, the US prevailed thanks to 23 points from a practically perfect Kevin Durant (8 of 9 shooting, 5 of 5 from 3) and 21 points from LeBron James. The United States finally took the lead in the third quarter with a partial of 26-16 and in the fourth quarter they managed the advantage. Serbia, for whom 20 points from Nikola Jokic were not enough, remained in the slipstream until halftime (58-49) but then failed to contain the depth of the American roster.